Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 85,194 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85,194 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $170,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.21. 25,384,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.66. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

