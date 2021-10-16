Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.96 Million

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $112.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.28 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $480.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 32,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a P/E ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.