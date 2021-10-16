EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Tops $81,984.33

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $81,984.33 and approximately $29,487.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00206212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00093021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

