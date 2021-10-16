Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,867. Equitable has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after buying an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

