ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 768,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,539. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACV Auctions by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

