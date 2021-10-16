Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of CROJF stock remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Friday. Marimaca Copper has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

