goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in September

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.2 days.

Shares of EHMEF stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 818. goeasy has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $131.84.

Get goeasy alerts:

EHMEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.