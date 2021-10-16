Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $463.49 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $463.49 million and $35.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,711.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.00 or 0.06357947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00307183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.01045742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.37 or 0.00445341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.00312899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00284847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,073,307,840 coins and its circulating supply is 28,225,553,036 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

