Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

PUMSY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160. Puma has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

