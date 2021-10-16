Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $147.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $257,212. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 71,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $475.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

