Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post sales of $244.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.72 million and the highest is $260.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $149.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $893.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $959.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,290,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

