SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.7 days.

SFTBF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 3,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

