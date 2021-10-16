InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE IPVF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

