Rarible Price Tops $24.06 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $124.24 million and $14.14 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.06 or 0.00039740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00208173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RARIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.