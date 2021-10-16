$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

AXTA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 2,215,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,626. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

