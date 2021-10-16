Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.64. 29,768,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,767,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.