Brokerages Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT at $26.14

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 109,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,461. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $979.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

