Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

