BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $2.11 million and $300,832.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.71 or 1.00199165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.83 or 0.00696001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001927 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004421 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,710 coins and its circulating supply is 902,922 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.