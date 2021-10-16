Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report $322.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 874,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

