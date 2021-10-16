Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Hits $0.54

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $48,443.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,657 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SARCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.