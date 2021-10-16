KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce $38.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the highest is $41.41 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $146.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 275,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.