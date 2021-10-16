Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRPTF. HSBC upgraded Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of GRPTF stock remained flat at $$15.54 on Monday. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

