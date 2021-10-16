Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMIZF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meliá Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMIZF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

