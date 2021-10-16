Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Rises By 51.0%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the September 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of LYSCF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

