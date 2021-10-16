Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Rises By 51.0%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the September 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of LYSCF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.83.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
