Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Increases By 52.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,412. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

