Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 87,773 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,773 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

