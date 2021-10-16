Northern Trust Corp Sells 102,240 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,097,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,360,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $699.03. 738,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,877. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $765.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.09. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

