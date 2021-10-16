HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,525. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

