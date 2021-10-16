Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169. Hydro One has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

