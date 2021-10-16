RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.02 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $149.02 million and approximately $156,506.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $60,093.81 or 0.99567449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

