Impossible Finance (IF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $445,076.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $445,076.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

