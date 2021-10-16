Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 115.6% in September

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the September 15th total of 705,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,075,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,352,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,365 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. 1,118,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,846. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $71.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

