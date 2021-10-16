iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 42.3% in September

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.11. 734,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,913. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.