Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Rises By 98.7%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,847. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

