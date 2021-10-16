Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.83 Million

Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.90 million and the lowest is $26.76 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $108.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.62 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $101.38 million to $110.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

FRST traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.