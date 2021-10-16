Zacks: Analysts Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CNM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. 163,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,513. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

