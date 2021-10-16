TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $224.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $231.65 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 386,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,112. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.