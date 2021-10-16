Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $790.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

