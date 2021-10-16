Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Marui Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 0.53. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

