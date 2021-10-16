Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00004771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $351.88 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.