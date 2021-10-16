-$0.55 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,603,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,535,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 726,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,020. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.