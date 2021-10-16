-$0.55 EPS Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,603,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,535,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 726,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,020. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.