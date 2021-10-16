Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.73. 5,417,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

