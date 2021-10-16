Algert Global LLC Sells 458 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $403.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.62 and its 200-day moving average is $375.89. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

