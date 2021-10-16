Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

TFC opened at $61.34 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

