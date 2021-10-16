Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 865,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.