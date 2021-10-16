Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 2,910

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,199.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,936.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.58. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94).

In related news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

