Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.
Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 126,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.93.
In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
