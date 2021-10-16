Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 126,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.93.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

