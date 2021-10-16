FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 106,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FLEX LNG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,107. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

