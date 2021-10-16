Covesting (COV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $166,897.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $166,897.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

